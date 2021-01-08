Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

VW to Begin Production of Taos Headed for Canada

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

There will be something very new joining the Volkswagen lineup this year, and that is the brand's first all-electric SUV, the ID. 4. But we shouldn't forget that a second VW SUV will be making its debut later this year: the Taos.

Production of the ID.4 has already started and we will see models on the road later this year. This week, Volkswagen's Mexican division announced the start of production of the 2022 Taos destined for the American – and Canadian - markets.

The Taos small SUV will be positioned under the Tiguan in the German automaker’s lineup. The Puebla assembly plant has already produced more than 4,300 units to date for Mexican consumers and the United States will be the first foreign market to receive the model. Production for Canada is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

"With Taos, Volkswagen de Mexico strengthens its position as a key player in the brand's global strategy for the SUV segment and will increase production capacity at the Puebla Plant, with products designed for the North American Region," announced Steffen Reiche, CEO, and President of Volkswagen de Mexico.

Added Christopher Glover, Vice President of Production and Logistics at Volkswagen in Mexico, “we are very proud of this new step, which was achieved through the excellent teamwork of all stakeholders. We reaffirm our commitment to continue to provide the best products, with the quality and efficiency that our customers expect.”

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2022 Volkswagen Taos, profile
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Taos, profile

The German automotive giant has invested over $400 million USD in its Puebla plant in preparation for Taos production for overseas markets. The 2022 Taos is expected to arrive in U.S. showrooms by the end of the second quarter of 2021, and it will follow shortly thereafter in Canada. The model comes with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, in association with a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. We still await for pricing on this model.

With Canada no longer having access to a regular Golf model as of this year, VW lovers’ next best choice will become the new Taos.

2022 Volkswagen Taos, interior
Photo: Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Taos, interior
Photos:Volkswagen
2022 Volkswagen Taos pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Future Compact SUV From Volkswagen To Be Named Taos

Future Compact SUV From Volkswagen To Be Named Taos

The new compact SUV Volkswagen’s been developing for the North American market now has a name: the Taos, destined to slot into the VW lineup under the Tiguan...

Volkswagen Presents All-New 2022 Taos SUV

Volkswagen Presents All-New 2022 Taos SUV

The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV was given a virtual premiere presentation today, and so we get a fuller image of the compact SUV that will slot under th...

Vietnamese SUVs Are Coming to North America

Vietnamese SUVs Are Coming to North America

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has introduced two new electric SUVs and says it will bring them to the North American market in 2022. The first of them is expe...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Raphaël Lessard
Introducing Raphaël Lessard: what to expect t...
Article
The Los Angeles Auto Show, 2018
Los Angeles Auto Show Postponed Again, to Nov...
Article
2021 Peugeot 3008
Peugeot Not Returning to North America After All
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmiss...
Video
Mitsubishi Partnering With Amazon to Unveil 2022 Outlander
Mitsubishi Partnering With Am...
Video
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Different Tone
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Dif...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 