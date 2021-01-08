VW to Begin Production of Taos Headed for Canada

There will be something very new joining the Volkswagen lineup this year, and that is the brand's first all-electric SUV, the ID. 4. But we shouldn't forget that a second VW SUV will be making its debut later this year: the Taos.

Production of the ID.4 has already started and we will see models on the road later this year. This week, Volkswagen's Mexican division announced the start of production of the 2022 Taos destined for the American – and Canadian - markets.

The Taos small SUV will be positioned under the Tiguan in the German automaker’s lineup. The Puebla assembly plant has already produced more than 4,300 units to date for Mexican consumers and the United States will be the first foreign market to receive the model. Production for Canada is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

"With Taos, Volkswagen de Mexico strengthens its position as a key player in the brand's global strategy for the SUV segment and will increase production capacity at the Puebla Plant, with products designed for the North American Region," announced Steffen Reiche, CEO, and President of Volkswagen de Mexico.

Added Christopher Glover, Vice President of Production and Logistics at Volkswagen in Mexico, “we are very proud of this new step, which was achieved through the excellent teamwork of all stakeholders. We reaffirm our commitment to continue to provide the best products, with the quality and efficiency that our customers expect.”

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos, profile

The German automotive giant has invested over $400 million USD in its Puebla plant in preparation for Taos production for overseas markets. The 2022 Taos is expected to arrive in U.S. showrooms by the end of the second quarter of 2021, and it will follow shortly thereafter in Canada. The model comes with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, in association with a 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. We still await for pricing on this model.

With Canada no longer having access to a regular Golf model as of this year, VW lovers’ next best choice will become the new Taos.