Volkswagen Canada has announced pricing for its new Taos SUV, due out this summer as a 2022 model.

Smaller than the Tiguan, the new Taos also gets a slightly smaller price tag, with consumers having to fork over about $3,100 less for the new model in base configuration. The offer starts at $28,645 for the Trendline version, including shipping and preparation fees. Note that this version is available in front-wheel drive configuration.

Next in the lineup is the Comfortline variant, which offers all-wheel drive from the start; its price is set at $34,345, again including fees. The top-of-the-line Highline variant gets a price of admission of $38,645.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The model is expected to hit dealerships in July. Fans of the brand are hoping to find the spirit of the old Tiguan in this model, which is a more compact and fun-to-drive Volkswagen product. We know that the German brand has offered us very Americanized SUVs over the past few years with the current generation of the Tiguan and the more imposing Atlas.

It won't be long before we know.

See also: Volkswagen Presents All-New 2022 Taos SUV

Photo: Volkswagen 2022 Volkswagen Taos, three-quarters rear