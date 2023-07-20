Auto Loans and 2nd Chance Credit

The goal of 2nd Chance Credit

The goal of 2nd chance credit is twofold: first, to obtain a car loan to finance the purchase of a vehicle despite a damaged credit record. The second is to rebuild your credit, which requires you to strictly adhere to the repayment terms of the loan.



Getting a 2nd chance at credit

The best way to obtain a 2nd chance car loan is to consult a credit analyst who is an expert in difficult financing situations. His or her expertise is essential in order to obtain a loan that's well adapted to each situation. What's more, the analyst will put several institutions in competition for the same request in order to obtain the best possible offer, which is a winning strategy for the borrower.



What are 2nd chance loan rates?

This is the first question that comes to mind, but there is no universal answer. It depends on the individual case: the higher the risk of default, the higher the interest rate and the stricter the repayment conditions. As of July 2023, 2nd Chance rates start at 10.99% (Industrial Alliance), but the trend is upward, as with all loans.



The story behind the numbers!

Credit scores are important, but sometimes there's a story behind the numbers that the credit analyst can explain. For example, an accident, illness or divorce may have temporarily affected a score. That's understandable, those are the hazards of life. On the other hand, if I'm consistently late with my payments, it's harder to explain. The most common mistake is not paying your cell phone bill on time. It goes on your credit file. If I can't pay my cell phone bill on time, how can a lender expect me to be any different with a car loan?

Choosing the Right Vehicle

Finally, the choice of vehicle to finance is also very important. For example, a nice 6-year-old German sports car with a reputation for being expensive to repair is going to be harder to finance than a newer Kia Forte that's still under warranty and doesn't need any repairs. The bank knows all this and factors it into its risk calculation.

Restore your credit score

A 2nd chance car loan is a very effective way to restore your credit rating, provided you meet all the repayment conditions. The best way to do this is to buy a vehicle that's not too expensive, new and guaranteed, so that you can easily make all your payments without delay. This way, it will take about 18 to 24 months to get your credit back on track. After this turnaround, you can change vehicles, get rid of the 2nd chance loan, and finance a new vehicle at a much better rate or even with regular credit. With good credit, everything is always easier.

