Chevrolet Bolt Getting Another Price Drop in 2023 ?

When the Chevrolet Bolt was redesigned for 2022, there was some bonus good news for consumers, in the form of a significant price drop. Roughly, the price dropped from nearly $45,000 to about $37,000 in Canada.

That wasn’t the only bonus, of course, as an SUV version debuted. The Bolt EUV was also priced at around $38,500. With current federal and provincial (where applicable) discounts in place, this made the two Bolts doubly attractive.

For 2023, consumers could be in for another nice surprise: another notable price drop. While nothing has been announced yet for Canada, Car and Driver reported today that both the 2023 Bolt EV and 2023 Bolt EUV will receive a significant price reduction. In the U.S., it's simple: the cost drops below $30,000.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The model was priced at around $37,000 USD when it debuted, then saw its price drop to about $32,500 last year. For the next year, the base price will be $26,595 USD. The Bolt EUV, priced at $34,495 in 2022, will see a starting price of $28,195. Basically, we're talking about respective drops of $5,900 USD for each model. Assuming a price reduction in Canada of $5,000 or so, that would put the price of the two models at around $32,000 and $34,000 CAD for 2023.

As we await confirmation for Canada, in the U.S., the change prices the Bolt below the Nissan LEAF and makes it cheapest electric vehicle on the market.

Production of the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV starts this summer and the models will hit dealerships a little later.

We'll get back to you with Canadian pricing when it becomes available.

