Good news for fans of the Chevrolet Bolt. General Motors (GM) announced today that it plans to restart production of the all-electric model on April 4, this after the longest production pause for a model due to a safety-related issue in the company's history.

The Bolt's assembly has been halted for nearly six months due to a recall to address the risk of fires in connection with its LG Chem-supplied battery pack.

The Orion plant, which builds the Bolt EV and the new Bolt EUV SUV, has been at a standstill since August, except for two weeks of limited production in early November to provide vehicles to customers during campaign-related repairs.

GM first recalled some Bolts in November 2020, then followed that up with a second recall in July 2021. In August, the automaker expanded that campaign to include more than 140,000 units – basically all Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs that GM has built since 2016. Late last year, repairs were initiated after a solution was reached with supplier LG Energy Solution, which in the meantime agreed to pick up the $2 billion bill related to the situation.

“We appreciate the patience customers have shown throughout the recall… We remain committed to Bolt EV and EUV and this decision will allow us to simultaneously replace battery modules and resume retail sales soon, which were strong before the recall.” - GM statement

Photo: Chevrolet Chevrolet Bolt EUV

GM says dealers can sell the new Bolt EV and Bolt EUV that will be built as of April 4, either now or when they receive them. However, they still can't sell in-stock models that are part of the recall and haven't been repaired or evaluated yet.

GM is certainly eager to start rebuilding trust in the model, the reputation of which has taken a hit just as the automaker plans to introduce other electric models on the market. Electric versions of the Equinox and Blazer have been confirmed, as has an all-electric version of the Silverado pickup truck. It's important to note that these models will use a different technology than that used in the Bolt.

GM plans to assemble both the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV in the same plant that produces the Bolt. GM president Mark Reuss said in announcing that plan that the Orion plant will have the capacity to build 360,000 pickup trucks annually when fully operational.

That has led to speculation that the Bolt's future is in serious jeopardy, especially given the troubles it has had in recent months. For now, GM is remaining non-committal regarding any plans it may have for the little EV. That’s certainly understandable, given that the automaker had to deal first with the short-term emergency to do with the model’s battery pack.