Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

iZEV Incentives Program Expanded to Include More – and More Expensive – Zero-Emission Vehicles

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It was expected and the news came this Friday: The Canadian government announced adjustments to its iZEV incentives program for electric vehicles, and chief among them is the raising of the price ceiling that qualifies new EVs for a discount.

The result is that more electric vehicles will be eligible for discounts under the program - though this is conditional on something that is out of the government's control. We'll come back to that.

The discount amount remains $5,000, by the way.

From $45,000 to $55,000
During the announcement, Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra confirmed that as of next Monday, April 25th, electric vehicles with a base price of $55,000, and priced at a maximum cost of $65,000 with options, will be eligible for the discount.

That’s up from the current $45,000 and $55,000 limits.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Higher price ceiling for Electric SUVs, Pickups
Larger zero-emissions vehicles (wagons, SUVs, pickup trucks, minivans and vans) now can be eligible for the discount with a higher threshold. That is set at $60,000 for the base price and $70,000 for the highest-priced trims.

PHEVs
Another change is that plug-in hybrid models, previously eligible for a $2,500 discount based on the capacity of their battery pack, will be eligible for the $5,000 discount as well, but on condition that the electric range they deliver is greater than 50 km. Otherwise, the discount drops back to $2,500.

Since 2019, some 141,000 buyers of electric vehicles have been able to take advantage of the iZEV program incentive, according to the federal government. In 2021, one in 20 new models sold was either electric or plug-in hybrid. The government's goals are to increase that ratio to one in five by 2026.

Price increases to come?
Expansion of the iZEV program is certainly good news for consumers looking to buy an electric vehicle, but one X factor remains how manufacturers will react to the changes. Right now, many automakers are offering their electric models at just under the current $45,000 threshold, obviously to make them eligible for the incentive.

By raising the thresholds, the government is ensuring more EVs are eligible, but we can expect to see the price of some models currently sold under $45,000 rise significantly over the next few years.

The result could be that consumers will have more options of incentive-eligible vehicles to choose from, but they will pay more for them.

And what that might do to EV sales is anyone’s guess. Will it sabotage the government’s stated goals for reaching EV sales targets? Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

The question of the continued relevance or utility of government incentives designed to encourage consumers to choose electric vehicles comes up regularly, a...

Big jump in sales of EVs in Canada since start of incentives program

Big jump in sales of EVs in Canada since start of incenti...

On May of this year the federal government’s EV incentives program took effect, and the result has been a significant jump in the sales of electric vehicles ...

GM Will Spend $2 Billion to Upgrade Plants, Increase Production in Ontario

GM Will Spend $2 Billion to Upgrade Plants, Increase Prod...

GM is investing $2 billion in Ontario, notably with a retool of its Cami Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario to handle EV production, and the expansion of t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The future Lexus LC F?
An F version for the Lexus LC?
Article
Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen Aims for a Range of 600 km With it...
Article
2021 Ford F-150
Ford recalls 650,000 vehicles for wiper issues
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Honda Teases Look at Next HR-V’s Interior
Honda Teases Look at Next HR-...
Video
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 