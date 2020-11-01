The times aren't easy for Chevrolet and its revised Bolt EV. In addition to a massive recall, the newly released next-generation model has seen its production put on pause due in part to the global microchip crisis, but also because of ongoing issues with the batteries supplied by LG Chem.

In fact, it’s probably safe to say that tensions are high and trust is low between the two companies at the moment.

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, GM spokesman Dan Flores was candid, saying, “Because we are not confident that LG has the capability to build defect-free products, we’ve put the repairs on hold and we are not building new Bolts. We’re not going to start recall repairs or start building new Bolts until we’re confident LG will build defect-free products.”

This means that in addition to the pause regarding production, the approximately 142,000 vehicles that have been recalled will not be repaired immediately.

The automaker also told The Verge that it doesn't expect production of the model to resume until mid-September.

For its part, LG is still working to identify the manufacturing defect and implement a fix to ensure its batteries are problem-free before restarting mass production. Only then will GM begin making repairs and restart production of the Bolt. According to the automaker, the batteries might be suffering from two different manufacturing defects - a torn anode tab and a bent separator. If both defects are present inside the same battery, the risk of fire is greater.

Reminder to owners, the company has recommended that Bolt owners park their vehicles outside and not charge the vehicle to more than 90 percent of its capacity.

The recall is expected to cost about $1 billion; it’s a bill that GM intends to pass on to LG.