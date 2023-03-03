Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning Will Resume on March 13

In all, production will have been halted for about a month. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning will resume on March 13.

•    A problem with the batteries forced the automaker to halt production in mid-February.

•    Demand for the F-150 Lightning continues to exceed production capacity, and this hiccup will only increase delivery wait times.

A few weeks ago, Ford was suspending production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup after identifying a potential issue with the battery. Ford declined to provide details regarding that problem, but it was serious enough that the automaker halted production until it had a fix in place. 

That fix is evidently now in place, as Ford confirms it will restart production on March 13. That’s still 10 days from now, but that time is needed to give time for the manufacture (by SK On) of new battery cells and then the assembly of battery packs that will delivered to the Lightning production line. 

Ford F-150 Lightnings on the assembly line
Photo: Ford
Ford F-150 Lightnings on the assembly line

A Ford spokesperson explained that “In the weeks ahead, we will continue to apply our learnings and work with SK On's team to ensure we continue delivering high-quality battery packs—down to the battery cells. As REVC ramps up production, we will continue holding already produced vehicles while we work through engineering and parts updates.”

All of this is good news for Ford – and for its customers.. The F-150 Lightning pickup truck has proven to be very popular in its first year of production, so much so that customers have had to endure long wait times for delivery of their vehicle.

Ford F-150 Lightnings on route for delivery
Photo: Ford
Ford F-150 Lightnings on route for delivery

