Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Boosts Production of the Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Ford announced today that it will boost production of the Expedition and of the Lincoln Navigator luxury version, and by a significant 20%.

The reason is very simple: sales of both models have exploded since they were given big revisions. Sales of the Expedition SUV rose by 35% last year, while the Navigator’s shot up by 70%, after both models got major revisions. Already last year, Ford upped production by 25%.

In the case of the Expedition, Lincoln sold 17,839 units of the big SUV last year, making 2018 the best sales year for the model since 2007.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

Both of these models have become veritable cash cows for Ford, though not as lucrative as the F-150 truck. Still, the average transaction price for the Expedition climbed by $11,000 in 2018 to $62,700 USD. We don’t know the numbers for the Navigator, but its sale price varies between $75,000 and $100,000 on the U.S. market.

Both models are built by Ford at its plant in Louisville, Kentucky, where the HD version of the F Series truck is also assembled. The 20% boost in production will mean the addition of 550 new jobs at the plant.

Meanwhile over at Cadillac, the Navigator’r big rival the Escalade has seen its sales stagnate and even drop. GM’s luxury division has started offering substantial discounts in order to move inventory. That situation could change next year when the big Caddy gets its own revision.  

For both companies, the stakes – and potential financial payoffs – are huge.

Article by Auto123.com

Photo: D.Boshouwers

You May Also Like

Ford Delays Bronco Debut, Citing Supply Problems

Ford Delays Bronco Debut, Citing Supply Problems

Problems in delivering components experienced by suppliers due to the coronavirus have compelled Ford to delay the arrival of its Bronco. Instead of seeing t...

Production of the Ford Bronco Will Begin on March 22, 2021

Production of the Ford Bronco Will Begin on March 22, 2021

Production of the Ford Bronco will begin on March 22nd, we now know. Consumers can already configure the model on Ford’s website, and over the next few weeks...

Production of the Ford Escape PHEV Won’t Start Before 2021

Production of the Ford Escape PHEV Won’t Start Before 2021

Start of production of the plug-in hybrid version of the new-generation 2020 Ford Escape is now scheduled for January 2021, right about the time when it also...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen ID. Buggy
The Volkswagen ID. Buggy Won’t Happen After All
Article
Chevrolet Trax
Is the Chevrolet Trax’s Future In Doubt?
Article
Subaru to Introduce All-Electric SUV in Europe
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

You Could Own This 1969 Mercedes-Benz Long Owned by Elvis Presley
You Could Own This 1969 Merce...
Video
Nissan Studio Canada, for Car Shopping in the Pandemic Age… and Beyond
Nissan Studio Canada, for Car...
Video
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Review: Walking the Line
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line Review: W...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 