Ford has issued a sweeping safety recall affecting more than 770,000 trucks and SUVs in the United States and Canada. The recall targets a mechanical transmission defect that can prevent vehicles from securely remaining in Park, presenting a substantial rollaway hazard.

The recall impacts 741,195 vehicles in the U.S. and roughly 33,000 in Canada. A wide range of models are affected:

- 2018–2021 Ford Expedition

- 2018–2021 Lincoln Navigator

- 2020–2021 Ford Explorer

- 2020–2021 Lincoln Aviator

- 2021 Ford F-150

2018 Lincoln Navigator | Photo: Lincoln

The problem

The root of the issue lies within the vehicle’s transmission valve body separator plate, which can limit fluid flow to the park valve during specific transmission commands. This restriction can cause the transmission's parking pawl to temporarily engage while the vehicle is actively in motion.

Over time, these unintended friction events damage internal parking lock components. If left unaddressed, the system could eventually fail to hold the vehicle stationary, allowing it to unexpectedly roll away.

Ford has confirmed that it is aware of 24 reports of property damage, seven physical injuries and two emotional injuries potentially stemming from the malfunction.

The solution

To alleviate immediate safety risks, Ford Canada is advising all affected owners to manually engage their electronic parking brakes every time they park until official repairs are completed.

Ford and Lincoln dealerships will rectify the defect free of charge. Technicians will install updated Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software configured to block the problematic gear shifts. Dealers will also physically inspect the transmission assemblies, replacing any damaged parking lock components as necessary.

Affected consumers will receive official notification letters, but owners can immediately check their eligibility by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Ford or Lincoln's dedicated recall websites.