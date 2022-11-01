• Production of the Fisker Ocean SUV has been launched in Austria at the Magna Steyr plant.

• The Fisker Ocean will offer up to 563 km of range.

• In all, the company hopes to produce 42,000 units of its all-electric SUV by the end of 2023.

The Fisker Ocean SUV was introduced exactly one year ago, and now production has just begun at Magna Steyr's Graz, Austria plant, where the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Pace and I-Pace, BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra are also produced.

Fisker and Magna signed a long-term agreement in the summer of 2021 regarding the production of the Ocean SUV. The fact that the model will be assembled at a factory that is already well-established means that expectations are high for the model in terms of assembly quality.

In fact, a precise plan has been established to monitor and manage the problems that are often experienced with the construction of a new model. The plan is to assemble 300 units by the end of the first quarter of 2023 and 8,000 by the end of the second quarter, with a total target of 42,000 units by the end of 2023.

Photo: Fisker Fisker Ocean - Profile

Roughly speaking, the Fisker Ocean is comparable to the Volkswagen I.D. 4 in terms of size, although it is five inches wider and about eight inches longer. The height is similar. It’s expected there will be more space under the floor to accommodate a larger battery, but the company has not yet announced its capacity.

Fisker does say that models with the larger battery pack and all-wheel drive will be able to go 350 miles, or 563 m on a full charge. This will be made possible by disconnecting the rear axle when four-wheel drive is not needed, which helps improve range.

Maximum output of the model, with the Boost mode selected, will be 550 hp. Acceleration from 0-97 km/h can be done in as little as 3.6 seconds.

The front-wheel-drive Sport model, all of which are already booked for 2023, will offer a range of 250 miles, or 402 km. Its single-engine powertrain develops 275 hp and delivers a 0-97 km/h time of 6.9 seconds. The sub-$40,000 USD version promises to be very popular where winters are mild.

If all goes well, we should start seeing Fisker Ocean SUVs appear in Canada sometime in 2023.