Toyota Motors recorded a worldwide drop in production for the ninth consecutive month in October 2024. However, the decline was far less pronounced than in previous months, with a decrease of 0.8 percent to a total of 893,164 vehicles produced. This contrasts with the 8 percent drop recorded in September.

At the same time, Toyota's worldwide sales rose by 1.4 percent to 903,103 units, a record for the month of October. This marks the automaker's first increase in five months.

Toyota Grand Highlander | Photo: D.Rufiange

Down in the U.S. and China

In the U.S., production fell by 13 percent, due to the four-month shutdown of assembly of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX models in response to an airbag issue. Production of those models resumed on October 21, and the Indiana plant is expected to return to normal by January 2025.

In China, faced with increased competition from local brands, Toyota saw production fall by 9 percent.

Up in Japan, Canada and Mexico

In Japan, production rose by 8 percent, this after uniquely weak figures the previous year, caused in part by an accident at a supplier. Japan accounts for about a third of Toyota's worldwide production.

A modest production increase of 2 percent was recorded in Canada and Mexico.

These figures include Lexus vehicles, but exclude those produced by the Hino and Daihatsu subsidiaries.