We've been talking about it for a little over two years now, which is a testament to the persistence of the speculation and the credible sources behind it. Though the idea of producing a rear-wheel-drive based Mazda6 it was never a confirmed thing, we did know it was under study. In the end, industry and market circumstances, starting with the steamrolling performance of SUVs in recent years, ended up getting the better of the project.

The Mazda6 is still available elsewhere on the planet, but it bowed out here about three years ago. The logical next step for Mazda would have been to make it a large rear-wheel drive sedan, powered by a 6-cylinder engine.

That’s not going to happen, because, as we mentioned, SUVs have sucked up too much of the available oxygen at automakers.

And yet, the elements for Mazda to push through with the project were largely in place. The automaker recently introduced the CX-60, the first of several new models that will take advantage of the new Skyactiv scalable architecture. That is a rear-wheel drive platform, and it can accommodate 6-cylinder engines as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains. The arrival of the CX-60 model had even reignited rumours about the 6 returning.

Mazda's head of development and engineering in Europe, Joachim Kunz, recently spoke with Autocar. He admitted that a rear-wheel drive Mazda6 would be great, but also confided that the market has changed a lot in recent years. Ultimately, selling SUVs is much more important to Mazda than offering a premium sedan.

“We would like to have it, but at this point in time, it's most important to sell SUVs. This SUV trend is continuing, and even more for Mazda. It's what's selling best.” - Joachim Kunz, Mazda Europe, to Autocar

Autocar also reports the absence of any sports coupe from the company’s current plans. No future RX-9, then.

This is all very sad. We understand the decision, because it's all about profitability or the lack thereof, but the kind of car we're talking about is also a signature for a brand. And if Mazda wants to establish itself in the premium sector, a signature model is kind of expected. We'll see what time has in store for us, but for now, we'll have to mourn.