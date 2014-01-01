Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Mazda6 Gets a Few Updates, Including a New Kuro Edition

The Mazda6 may be one of the best sedans in the industry, it continues to be largely ignored by buyers. Undeterred, Mazda is enhancing the offering, adding a few new features to the 2021 version.

The most important change is the arrival of a new variant in the lineup. The Kuro Edition is positioned between the GT and Signature offerings at the top of the trim range. The GS and GS-L versions are still available.

This Kuro edition adds a dash of style to the model, with polymetal gray or jet black paint, glossy black mirror caps and 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a black metallic finish. Onboard, garnet red leather seats feature contrasting grey accents. Black accents also appear on the dashboard and inside the doors. Red stitching is also present on the centre console and dashboard.

This version gets Mazda’s 2.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, a unit that offers between 227 and 250 hp, depending on the type of fuel owners feed it (87 or 93 octane rating). Torque is more stable at 310 or 320 lb-ft, depending on the fuel. A new turbo badge has been added to the trunk to let everyone know what's under the hood. As well, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters are being introduced this year.

2021 Mazda6 Kuro Edition
Photo: Mazda
2021 Mazda6 Kuro Edition

In terms of equipment, the Kuro Edition starts with what’s in the GT version, which already provides a complete list of features and goodies, including ventilated front seats, head-up display, a driver's seat with 10 settings and a memory function, as well as heated rear seats. This year's Mazda6 GT is also enhanced with the addition of wireless connectivity for the Apple CarPlay application and new 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

The 2021 Mazda6 will arrive in dealerships this coming November. Here's what the price list looks like for next year:

Mazda6 GS - $27,550
Mazda6 GS-L - $31,650
Mazda6 GT - $34,950
Mazda6 Kuro Edition - $37,950
Mazda6 Signature - $39,500

