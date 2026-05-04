Quebec City, QC - This past weekend, the Centre de foires de Québec hosted the 2026 Quebec City Auto-Sport Show. As the 55th edition of the event enters the books, organizers can pat themselves on the back whilst whistling the theme to Mission Accomplished.

As it does every year, the organization focused on variety and diversity in a bid to attract a wide range of visitors. For the province of Quebec, the event marks the beginning of the automotive season after a cold and snowy winter.

Variety is right: On-site, visitors could see antique and classic cars, muscle cars, exotic vehicles, race cars, motorcycles and heavy trucks. To round out the entertainment, a strongman demonstration and a chainsaw competition were organized alongside the main event. There was something for everyone.

1970 Dodge Charger, with supercharged Hemi V8 engine | Photo: G.Goyer

The supercharged Hemi V8 engine | Photo: G.Goyer

Stunning muscle cars

A few vehicles particularly caught our attention during our visit to the show. Case in point, a 1970 Dodge Charger, now powered by a supercharged Hemi V8 engine producing over 1,000 hp. Among the muscle cars, an impeccably restored 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, as well as a double-barrelled exhibit featuring the 2008 and 1968 Ford Mustang Bullitt, were exactly to our taste.

A 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona | Photo: G.Goyer

2008 and 1968 Ford Mustang Bullit editions | Photo: G.Goyer

On a completely different note, we were very surprised to see a 1997 Peugeot 106 Maxi and a Toyota Corolla wagon, both of which contributed to the diverse range of cars on display.

1997 Peugeot 106 Maxi | Photo: G.Goyer

Toyota Corolla wagon | Photo: G.Goyer

Morneau Transport's trio of trucks

Continuing on the theme of variety, the Quebec Auto-Sport Show didn’t only feature exceptional cars; extraordinary trucks were also an integral part of the event. Morneau Transport was on hand to display three pieces from its collection: a 1942 Chevrolet two-ton, a 1948 Reo Speedwagon and a 1955 Mack.

| Photo: G.Goyer

| Photo: G.Goyer

Tribute to the Ford Thunderbird

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the event was the tribute to the Ford Thunderbird to mark the 70th anniversary of the beloved car. The organizers made a concerted effort to gather every generation of this iconic model, featuring both the most significant versions and those that have largely been forgotten.