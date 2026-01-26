Helped by the return of two major auto brands and by new exhibits, the Montreal Auto Show painted an optimistic picture of the 2026 show just ended. The annual auto show drew its biggest crowds in three years. The number of visitors to the Palais de Congrès in downtown Montreal surpassed 170,000 between January 16 and 25.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

With Audi and BMW returning to the show for the first time in several years, visitors evidently had more reasons to attend. Organizers also cited the Gilles Villeneuve tribute display and the Performance Zone featuring modified versions of production models among the special draws this year.

That last exhibit was one of three thematic immersive zones introduced to the show this year as it adopted a revised format, conceived as part of the show’s objective of bringing more people back to the in-person auto salon in a difficult era for events of this kind. The other new events welcoming visitors in 2026 were the St-Hubert Family Zone and the Overlanding Zone for those interested in off-road and adventure vehicles.

The new Chevrolet Bolt EV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Once again, visitors had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of selected electric vehicles for a short test drive in real-world conditions. Organizers said 4,663 participants (or 1,086 more than in 2025) carried out a total 2,206 test drives (372 more than last year).

The Quadriam collection | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Among the other notable displays, a selection of exotic vehicles, including several examples from the Quadriam collection, and other immersive auto-related experiences.

The Hyundai Crater concept | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A total of 400 vehicles from a number of major manufacturers were on display, including several making their Canadian debuts, such as Subaru’s Trailseeker and Uncharted models, the revised Audi Q3, the Nissan Kicks Rock Creek edition, Hyundai’s Crater concept and the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, as well as the 2026 Toyota C-HR, returning to the market as an all-electric vehicle.

As was the case last year, the 12 finalists for the Car of the Year awards, as chosen by the AJAC (Automobile Journalists Association of Canada), were also present.