Quebec EV Show Integrating into Quebec Auto Show

For the past five years, vehicle enthusiasts in Quebec have had two car shows: the general auto show, which showcased all types of vehicles, and another dedicated to electric vehicles.

Starting next year, the two events will become one, as the Quebec International Auto Show is incorporating the Quebec Electric Vehicle Show.

Montreal continues to have two separate shows, but this year's EV event was quiet enough that rumours have sprung up again that it might be integrated into the Montreal Auto Show. Quebec will have pre-empted Montreal in this regard with the merger announcement.

| Photo: Salon du véhicule électrique de Québec

Organizers cited “the decrease in provincial credits, the disappearance of federal credits available for the purchase of an electric vehicle, an uncertain political environment and decreasing consumer interest” as the main reasons for their decision. Those factors evidently compelled the board of directors of Corporation Mobilis to merge the Electric Vehicle Show and the Quebec Auto Show.

"It's a well-thought-out decision, and as a general manager of a car dealership, we all knew the time would come," stated Sébastien Bolduc, President of Corporation Mobilis.

"Thank you to all the dealerships, manufacturers and exhibitors who allowed Mobilis to be a pioneer in promoting the electrification of transportation. A sincere thank you to IA Dealer Services and Scotiabank for their support of this event," said Charles Drouin, CEO of Corporation Mobilis.

Show organizers invite all vehicle enthusiasts to the Quebec City Exhibition Centre from March 3 to 8, 2026, to discover the new, now electrified, Quebec Auto Show.