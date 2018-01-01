New York 2022: Bigger, Bolder 2023 Kia Niro Makes Debut

Kia has debuted the bigger, bolder 2023 Niro small SUV at the New York Auto Show. This presentation of the North American version of the new Niro confirms the brasher styling we’d seen previously for the model launching globally.

Once again, our Niro will be available in three versions, including a gas-powered variant, a plug-in hybrid model and an all-electric version. The latter is getting a maximum range of 253 miles, according to Kia, which works out to just over 407 km. Like the current model, it features a 201-hp electric motor and a 64.8-kWh battery pack, and it supports DC fast-charging; a recharge of its battery from 10 to 80 percent should be possible in just 45 minutes on such a connection.

The Niro PHEV features a 11.1-kWh battery that delivers an all-electric range of 33 miles (just over 53 km), and a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine. On a Level 2 charger, Kia gives a full recharge time of under three hours.

As for the gas version, it too will run at least in part on electricity, as it gets a light-hybrid system to complement the same 139-hp 1.6L 4-cylinder engine under the hood, working in tandem with a 6-speed dual-clutch auto transmission.

Photo: Kia 2023 Kia Niro PHEV, interior

The more radical changes for 2023 are to the Niro’s exterior styling and interior layout and amenities. For the outside, the images included here tell the story of a far bolder, more aggressive approach compared to the rather sedate-looking outgoing model. Inside, Kia is promising a larger space for occupants, to be expected with the SUV growing in length, in width and in height.

The interior includes more sustainable materials and welcomes added tech features, for instance newly standard driver-assistance systems like pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring. Options include adaptive cruise control with a semi-autonomous driving feature. Take note though that this presentation was for the Niro coming to the U.S. market, and there may be differences in the models for Canada.

All three versions of the 2023 Kia Niro should be arriving at North American dealers this summer. Pricing should be announced as that time approaches.