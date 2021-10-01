Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Quebec Government Pledges $1.4 M for Project Arrow, Other EV Projects

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

This past August, the government of Canada pledged $5 million towards development of a Canadian-made all-electric vehicle, part of what’s known as Project Arrow, the brainchild of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Assocation (APMA). The project, as you may have guessed, is named in honour of the Avro Arrow Interceptor fighter plan produced (in prototype form) in Canada in the 1950s.

This weekend, Quebec’s provincial government stepped up with its own commitment of $1.4 million in investments earmarked for small and medium-sized companies who would supply components and technologies for future Canadian-made EVs, including Project Arrow’s compact SUV concept.

Those technologies would include connected or autonomous zero-emission automotive components and systems.

APMA president Flavio Volpe explained that given Quebec’s abundance of natural resources and leadership in the development of electric mobility, the province is essential to the development of clean mobility and related technologies within Canada.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Project Arrow design study
Photo: APMA
Project Arrow design study

The Quebec government’s commitment calls for the granting of funds to eligible applicants within the next 18 months, up to a total of $1.4 million, with no individual applicant able to claim more than $350,000 (or one-quarter of the total available amount). Applications must also be potentially eligible for the APMA’s Project Arrow initiative.

All requests must be submitted in French and sent via email no later than midnight on Oct. 31, 2021.

The APMA’s Project Arrow initiative consists of four phases, the first two of which have already been completed and involved a design competition (won by Carleton University’s School of Industrial Design) and the release of engineering specifications. Phase 3 calls for the unveiling of a first concept or design study, while in Phase 4 we will get an actual, functional prototype. That’s expected to happen sometime in 2022.

After that, if there is sufficient interest among investors and if several other variables fall into place, we could theoretically see an all-Canadian all-electric vehicle go into production sometime between 2023 and 2025.

Project Arrow design study, doors open
Photo: APMA
Project Arrow design study, doors open
Project Arrow design study, from above
Photo: APMA
Project Arrow design study, from above
Project Arrow design study, rear
Photo: APMA
Project Arrow design study, rear

You May Also Like

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

The question of the continued relevance or utility of government incentives designed to encourage consumers to choose electric vehicles comes up regularly, a...

Ford Investing New Billions to Ramp Up Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford Investing New Billions to Ramp Up Production of the ...

Ford announces major investments in Tennessee and Kentucky to enhance production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning, and to ensure production capability for...

Mazda Canada Announces Trim Details and Pricing for 2022 MX-30

Mazda Canada Announces Trim Details and Pricing for 2022 ...

Mazda Canada has announced trim details and pricing for its new MX-30. The company's first all-electric vehicle is set to debut here this fall.

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Genesis GV70
2022 Genesis GV70 Review: Second Time’s the C...
Review
2023 Genesis GV60
Genesis GV60 All-Electric SUV Makes Official ...
Article
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Pricing Announced for ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Electric SUV
Subaru Shares Video Previewin...
Video
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 