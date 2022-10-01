Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen Issues Recall of 2022 Golf GTI, R Over Potentially Loose Radiators

•    Volkswagen recalls 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R.

•    On some models, a loose radiator could cause damage to other components around it, which in turn could lead to engine damage.

•    A total of 2,477 vehicles are affected in Canada.

•    This is the third recall in North America for the new-generation Golf that launched in the fall of 2021.

The new-generation Volkswagen Golf R and GTI launched at this time last year, and, as is common with all-new or overhauled models, the recalls have followed.

The first recall of the two Golfs came this past spring, when Volkswagen called them back to the shop to fix a problem with the engine cover that wouldn't stay in place. Then, in July, another recall was issued over an overly sensitive sunroof control

Browse cars for sale available near you

This time, the issue involves a radiator that may not have been properly attached to some vehicles. As a result, a coolant hose could be damaged if it comes in contact with the engine belt, creating a coolant leak in the process. If this happens, coolant could leak onto the road and a red warning light could come on in the instrument cluster. If ignored, this can lead to engine overheating or even failing and ending up a total loss. 

And of course, if a vehicle's engine stops when on the road, that increases the risk of an accident In addition, fluid left on the road can be a hazard to other road users. 

To address the situation, dealers will check and confirm that the radiator is properly installed. If it is not, the coolant hose and engine belt will be checked for damage. If needed, they will be replaced. 

A total of 2,477 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R models are affected in Canada. Here are the details of the recall, as provided by Transport Canada.

You May Also Like

Volkswagen Recalls 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R Over Sunroof Issue

Volkswagen Recalls 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R Over Sunroof ...

Volkswagen is recalling its Golf GTI and Golf R 2022 models. The problem is related to the sunroof, which has an overly sensitive switch and consequently doe...

Volkswagen Recalls the New Golf GTI and Golf R

Volkswagen Recalls the New Golf GTI and Golf R

Volkswagen is having more than 4,000 of its Golf GTIs and R's recalled due to a problem with the engine cover. The cover could potentially come loose and if ...

Comparison: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI vs 2022 Volkswagen Golf R

Comparison: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI vs 2022 Volkswagen G...

This week, Auto123 went to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, for a first test drive of the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, which of course provided the perf...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2022 Toyota Venza
Toyota Won’t Hit Planned Production Numbers i...
Article
Save on your auto insurance
Bundling your insurance pays!
Article
2024 Cadillac Celestiq
2024 Cadillac Celestiq: Cadillac's New Flagsh...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Mass Tire Punctures on a California highway
Mass Tire Punctures on a Cali...
Video
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 