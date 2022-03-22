Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Volkswagen Recalls the New Golf GTI and Golf R

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The new generation of the Volkswagen Golf made its debut last year, with the two variants still offered to us, the GTI and R, available since the fall. Just short of six months later, they are subject to a first recall.

In a document filed on March 16, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, announced a recall of more than 4,000 units of the VW models due to a problem with the engine cover, which could potentially come loose.

A report updated on March 21 lists 4,269 affected vehicles, including 3,404 GTIs and 865 R models. It says the engine cover can potentially come off during “specific driving maneuvers with extreme high accelerating forces,” which if we’re honest is the type of driving expected with these pocket rockets.

If the detached cover comes into contact with hot surfaces under the hood, such as the turbocharger, it can melt and potentially cause a fire, the NHTSA warns. The agency says that if the cover comes loose from its mounting points, owners may smell a burning odour in the engine compartment.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Volkswagen said it plans to remove the engine cover from affected vehicles while it works on a replacement part with a safer design. When it's ready, owners can take their cars back to the dealership and have it installed free of charge. In the meantime, without an engine cover, they may notice a higher noise level.

The NHTSA report also explains that Volkswagen began building Golf GTIs and Golf Rs without engine covers starting in February.

Owners of vehicles affected by the recall will begin receiving notices on May 13.

You May Also Like

Comparison: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI vs 2022 Volkswagen Golf R

Comparison: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI vs 2022 Volkswagen G...

This week, Auto123 went to Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, for a first test drive of the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, which of course provided the perf...

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R Pricing and Details Announced

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R Pricing and Details A...

Volkswagen Canada has released pricing and details for the only two Golf models that will be offered in North America for the eighth generation of the model,...

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

Semi-Finalists for the 2022 NACTOY Awards Announced

NACTOY has announced the semi-finalists for its 2022 awards. Interestingly, there's a good mix of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles....

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota's future GR Corolla, fig. 1
Toyota Will introduce the GR Corolla on March 31
Article
Volkswagen ID.5
War in Ukraine Forces Volkswagen to Delay Lau...
Article
Chevrolet Offers a New Silverado to Young Man...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 