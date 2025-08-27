• Ram has confirmed for Canada the 10-year or 160,000 km warranty already offered for its models' powertrains in the U.S.

Earlier this year, we reported on Ram's decision to increase the length of its powertrain warranty in the United States.

Essentially, coverage was increased to 10 years or 160,000 km, recognizing that most buyers often have lease or purchase agreements that extend for seven or eight years.

Now, Ram is confirming the same for Canada, where the longer warranty will apply to all its 2026 models. The protection applies to the Ram 1500 (including the RHO version), 2500, 3500, chassis cab and the ProMaster van. Only 100-percent electric vehicles are excluded.

“Everything is costing more, and pickup trucks are no exception. Truck buyers are financing purchases for longer periods of time, with nearly 80 percent of new truck loans exceeding five years. Our customers are making a long-term investment in Ram, and with Canada’s best full-size truck limited powertrain warranty, Ram is making a stronger and longer commitment to our customers,” explained Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis.

The new warranty covers key components such as the engine, transmission, transfer case, driveshafts, differentials and axles. It is offered exclusively to first-time buyers or lessees, whether individuals or businesses, with the exception of fleet purchases.

Two other, more targeted measures

Ram also announced two more targeted measures.

First, a 5-year or 160,000-km warranty for Canadian fleet customers, who thus benefit from additional peace of mind for their vehicles... which are generally more heavily used.

Second, an extension of CanAm coverage. This lesser-known coverage now applies to 2026 vehicles sold at retail and exported to the U.S., but after at least six months and 15,000 km of use in Canada. It covers all vehicles starting in the 2024 model-year.