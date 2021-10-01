Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

1.25 million Ram Trucks Recalled over Tailgate Issue

•    Stellantis is recalling 1.25 million Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks to fix a problem with the tailgate.

•    The tailgate on those models may not close properly.

•    Any material in the bed could fall out if the gate flies open, so there is a definite safety risk.

•    In Canada, 120,759 models are being recalled.

The Stellantis Group is recalling approximately 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks to fix a problem with the tailgate. The tailgate may not close properly, which could pose a safety risk if objects in the bed fall out onto the road.

The recall affects the newer-generation 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 models. 

The company says it discovered that the vehicles’ striker plates may not have been properly aligned to allow for correct closing. Stellantis says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 RAM 1500 Rebel GT - Three-quarters rear
Photo: V.Aubé
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel GT - Three-quarters rear

Most of the recalled models are in North America. Of the recalled units, 120,759 vehicles are in Canada, just over 26,600 are in Mexico, and about 27,000 are outside North America.

Dealers will inspect the alignment of the tailgate striker and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified beginning January 27. In the meantime, the company recommends that owners make sure that whatever they put in the bed is properly secured. 

Note that pickup trucks equipped with the multi-function tailgate, as well as Ram 1500 Classic (the older-generation model), and models with sensors that alert drivers if the tailgate is loose, are not included in the campaign.

2021 RAM 2500 Power Wagon - Back
Photo: RAM
2021 RAM 2500 Power Wagon - Back

You May Also Like

Ram Is Recalling 132,000 HD Pickups Due to a Fire Hazard

Ram Is Recalling 132,000 HD Pickups Due to a Fire Hazard

Ram is recalling just under 132,000 HD pickup trucks due to a fire hazard. This comes just days after the NHTSA opened an investigation into another potentia...

Ford Recalls a Quarter of a Million F-250s and F-350s

Ford Recalls a Quarter of a Million F-250s and F-350s

Ford is having to recall close to a quarter-million units of its 250 and 350 series HD pickup trucks due to a problem with the drive shafts. The recall targe...

FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups for Faulty Accessory

FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups for Faulty Ac...

FCA announced it will recall over 37,500 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks for a faulty accessory. A bed step installed on the rear of the chassis co...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mazda CX-90 2024
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Come in a Plug-in H...
Article
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
2024 Toyota Tacoma: New Rumours Fly
Article
Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe C...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
Caterpillar Testing an Electric Version of its Massive 793
Caterpillar Testing an Electr...
Video
Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 