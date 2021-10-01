• Stellantis is recalling 1.25 million Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks to fix a problem with the tailgate.

• The tailgate on those models may not close properly.

• Any material in the bed could fall out if the gate flies open, so there is a definite safety risk.

• In Canada, 120,759 models are being recalled.

The Stellantis Group is recalling approximately 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks to fix a problem with the tailgate. The tailgate may not close properly, which could pose a safety risk if objects in the bed fall out onto the road.

The recall affects the newer-generation 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 models.

The company says it discovered that the vehicles’ striker plates may not have been properly aligned to allow for correct closing. Stellantis says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel GT - Three-quarters rear

Most of the recalled models are in North America. Of the recalled units, 120,759 vehicles are in Canada, just over 26,600 are in Mexico, and about 27,000 are outside North America.

Dealers will inspect the alignment of the tailgate striker and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified beginning January 27. In the meantime, the company recommends that owners make sure that whatever they put in the bed is properly secured.

Note that pickup trucks equipped with the multi-function tailgate, as well as Ram 1500 Classic (the older-generation model), and models with sensors that alert drivers if the tailgate is loose, are not included in the campaign.