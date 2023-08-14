In the full-size pickup segment, the battle between the three major American manufacturers is fierce and constant. Ram, which has made significant gains in the category over the past 25 years, remains in third place behind Ford and General Motors (GM) products.

To stay competitive, it is important to offer everything the customer wants, but it is also important to constantly improve your offering to keep it current.

The current generation Ram 1500 was introduced in 2019. Since then, Ford has introduced a new generation of its F-150 in 2021, while Chevrolet has already made changes to the latest generation of its Silverado model, also introduced for 2019. The same goes for the GMC Sierra, Chevrolet's cousin to the Silverado.

Ram, for its part, is planning a refresh for early 2024. The confirmation came from Tim Kunisis, Dodge's CEO, who last month also took over the truck division of the Stellantis empire.

The reason for this decision is that the Ram 1500 has been losing market share lately. Specifically, it stood at 4.41% in 2019, compared to 3.45% in the second quarter of 2023. The model's sales fell 8.7% in 2022, and it's down another 9% since the beginning of the year.

Tim Kuniskis expects the truck refresh to turn things around. « We're at 70, 80 (days' supply) right now. After the refresh, we should see improvement in the days' supply. »

The refreshed version of the Ram 1500 could make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. The model will sit alongside the future electric version, scheduled for 2025, as well as the brand's first all-electric commercial van, the ProMaster EV. The latter will be unveiled for the occasion and will be the first electric vehicle built by Stellantis in North America.