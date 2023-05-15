• Auto123 presents its 2023 awards in 22 categories.

• For the Best Full-Size Pickup in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

• In the running are the Ford F-150, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

• The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the full-size pickup segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

The full-size pickup segment may have the fewest models in the industry, but it's by far the most lucrative. And popular, too. The top three spots in North American sales belong to the products here vying for the award for best full-size light-duty truck.

Among the finalists are, once again, the familiar players: the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado Photo: V.Aubé

The Chevrolet Silverado is constantly undergoing small improvements to keep up with the times, but also to offer more. We've seen this with the addition of numerous variants over the past few years, especially editions designed for off-road driving. The lineup couldn't be more complete.

2023 Ram 1500 lineup Photo: Ram

The Ram 1500 is often described as the most luxurious of the three big guys. It's true that its interior is rich as can be and the smoothness of the ride is simply remarkable. Oh, and its towing capabilities are impressive, too. In short, it doesn't have many flaws.

Ford F-150 Tremor Photo: V.Aubé

Then there’s the F-150, only the best-selling model in the segment since, well almost forever. Its innovations in terms of amenities, but also in terms of drivetrain (first hybrid variant) are also worth considering when evaluating the segment.

Every year, the same scenario repeats itself when we tally our votes: a super close result. This year, by a hair's breadth, the Ram 1500 came out on top. Its level of luxury certainly contributed to this.