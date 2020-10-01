Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The First Ram 1500 TRX Going to Auction For a Good Cause

Ram will be auctioning off the first Ram 1500 TRX, the new extra-powerful version of its lineup of pickup trucks. Equipped with the Hellcat engine, a 6.2L V8 that here develops 702 hp, the Launch Edition model promises to fetch a mighty sum, and all the better since proceeds from the sale will go to charity organization the United Way.

The vehicle, of course, has a serial number ending in 001. The sale will take place at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, March 26. People wanting to bid on this Ram 1500 TRX can do so online at the Barrett-Jackson website or by phone.

As for the edition being offered, besides being officially the first, it becomes an instant collector's item, as it is part of the Launch Edition series, of which only 702 units are being produced. Don’t be surprised to learn that all of those have sold.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX
Photo: D.Rufiange
2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The Ram 1500 TRX is simply the most powerful pickup truck on the market today. Along with its 702 hp, the powertrain delivers 650 lb-ft of torque, managed by an 8-speed automatic transmission. A wide front track, 35-inch tires, a suspension with generous travel, 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds - everything about this pickup is impressive.

Even fuel consumption is fantastic, or should I say fantastical. During our test drive of the TRX, we came away with a rating of… 19.9L/100 km.

As for the Barrett-Jackson event that will take place from March 20 to 27, the time is now to speculate on the sum the model will fetch in the end. The sticker price attached to the Launch Edition is near to $100,000, but given its 001 status, we can expect it to at least double, if not triple or even more. Plus, when a good cause is involved, collectors are often very generous.

See also: 2021 Ram TRX First Drive: While It's Still Possible...

