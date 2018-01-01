The Ram 1500 TRX (pronounced Tee-REX) made its debut just last year, but already for its second run on the market, its maker is adding variants, including the colourful the TRX Ignition.

In a nutshell, the Ignition offers buyers even more in terms of exterior and interior design.

“Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features. They tell us their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality, and they want to stand out from the crowd. Ram customers demand even more and our new models deliver that with a selection of exterior and interior appointments and content for even greater personalization.” - Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition enhances the TRX version by offering consumers even more choices, including more customization options. A total of 895 units of the special edition will be built, 100 of which will head to Canada.

Changes to the vehicle are made directly at the factory. The TRX Ignition comes with a unique colour scheme, distinct logos and an appearance that practically demands a reaction. Standard equipment on the model (which includes the regular TRX's Level 2 equipment package) includes 18-inch wheels with a black finish, panoramic sunroof, spray-on coating to protect the bottom of the bed, cargo hooks, a step to access the box and a brake light integrated into the design of the rear cab.

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition, interior

Onboard, the special edition comes with orange stitching and an embroidered TRX logo on the back of the seats, copper carbon fiber accents, an orange patch on the center console, head-up display, a driver information screen displaying an orange TRX Ignition on it and emergency braking for pedestrians.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition is of course equipped with the supercharged 6.2L Hemi V8 engine, which delivers a whopping 702 hp in this version.

The MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) of the Ram 1500 TRX Ignition is $125,075, plus an additional $2,795 for shipping and preparation. The model goes on sale in early October of this year.