Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

A Colourful New Limited Edition for the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Ram 1500 TRX (pronounced Tee-REX) made its debut just last year, but already for its second run on the market, its maker is adding variants, including the colourful the TRX Ignition.

In a nutshell, the Ignition offers buyers even more in terms of exterior and interior design.

“Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features. They tell us their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality, and they want to stand out from the crowd. Ram customers demand even more and our new models deliver that with a selection of exterior and interior appointments and content for even greater personalization.”

- Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition enhances the TRX version by offering consumers even more choices, including more customization options. A total of 895 units of the special edition will be built, 100 of which will head to Canada.

Changes to the vehicle are made directly at the factory. The TRX Ignition comes with a unique colour scheme, distinct logos and an appearance that practically demands a reaction. Standard equipment on the model (which includes the regular TRX's Level 2 equipment package) includes 18-inch wheels with a black finish, panoramic sunroof, spray-on coating to protect the bottom of the bed, cargo hooks, a step to access the box and a brake light integrated into the design of the rear cab.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition, interior
Photo: Ram
2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition, interior

Onboard, the special edition comes with orange stitching and an embroidered TRX logo on the back of the seats, copper carbon fiber accents, an orange patch on the center console, head-up display, a driver information screen displaying an orange TRX Ignition on it and emergency braking for pedestrians.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition is of course equipped with the supercharged 6.2L Hemi V8 engine, which delivers a whopping 702 hp in this version.

The MSRP (manufacturer's suggested retail price) of the Ram 1500 TRX Ignition is $125,075, plus an additional $2,795 for shipping and preparation. The model goes on sale in early October of this year.

You May Also Like

The First Ram 1500 TRX Going to Auction For a Good Cause

The First Ram 1500 TRX Going to Auction For a Good Cause

The first Ram 1500 TRX will be auctioned off for a good cause. The sale will take place at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona at the end of March.

Hennessey Will Produce a 1200-HP 6x6 Version of Ram’s 1500 TRX

Hennessey Will Produce a 1200-HP 6x6 Version of Ram’s 150...

Hennessey has announced it will produce a 1200-hp 6x6 version of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Incredibly, the 702-hp V8 of the muscular version of the pickup will ...

BMW X5, X6 Black Vermilion Editions Coming for 2022

BMW X5, X6 Black Vermilion Editions Coming for 2022

BMW has unveiled Black Vermilion Editions coming for the 2022 BMW X5 and X6 SUVs. Only 50 units of each of the special black-and-red-themed editions are plan...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance
AMG Gives its Two-Cents Worth on Longevity of...
Article
1993 Toyota Pickup
Up for Auction: A 1993 Toyota Pickup with Onl...
Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Michigan State Police Using Ford Mustang Mach...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Review: One Wrangler to Rule Them All?
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4x...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 