Just in time for Halloween, Ram has published fuel-consumption ratings for the new 1500 TRX truck debuting this month. We expected scary numbers, but these are downright grisly.

How grisly? We’re talking gas guzzling on a level not seen since the 1960s and 70s.

Not that they’re a surprise, really, given that the truck depends on a 720-hp 6.2L V8 to make it go. The beast of a truck is literally designed to guzzle gas while it delivers what is, to be fair, an exciting drive. As it happens, we’ll be driving the monstrous vehicle later this week, so stay tuned. We’ll have the spooky fuel-consumption details for you soon.

Here are the terrifying numbers then: 23.5L/100 km (city), 16.8L/100 km (highway), and 19.6L/100 km (combined).

Experience will tell us if those numbers are the same in real-world driving, but the fact is with 702 hp under the hood, we’re not even sure if it’s possible to drive the 1500 TRX… economically. The compulsion to press down on the accelerator to unleash all those horses is probably impossible to resist.

Of course, anyone seriously considering acquiring one of these Frankenstein’s monsters probably knows what they’re getting into, and won’t be scared off by dire warnings of what they’ll spend at the pump.

As for our upcoming test drive, we look forward to seeing what kind of spine-chilling fuel-consumption totals we can put up. Happy Halloween!

