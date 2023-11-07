In addition to introducing a series of transformations to its 1500 pickup for 2025, Ram is adding a new variant with the 1500 Ramcharger. The big deal here is that this is a plug-in hybrid pickup, a first in the full-size truck segment.

The arrival of this model, plus the changes made to the regular version (which is parting ways with its V8 in favour of 6-cylinder engines), plus the electric REV 1500 variant expected at the end of 2024, all are an integral part of Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 electrification plan.

The powertrain of the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger will be equipped with the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, supported by a host of electric components and modules. First, a 92-kWh battery is paired with a 130-kW onboard generator, which powers Electric Drive Modules (EDMs) (250 kW in the front and 238 kW in the rear). The front module features an automatic disconnect system that allows the wheels to turn freely under certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. The rear module is equipped with an optional electronic rear axle locker.

The Ramcharger will be able to recharge another vehicle or send energy to the home in the event of a power outage.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, three-quarters rear Photo: Ram

Regarding the mechanical power of the 3.6L V6, it is converted into electrical energy by that onboard generator. This electrical energy can be used to recharge the battery when it's depleted, or if the driver wishes to conserve power. It can also be applied to the high-voltage bus (electric drive), where the EDMs can use electrical energy from the generator in addition to the battery's electrical energy to deliver maximum power to the wheels.

There is no direct mechanical connection between the engine and the wheels, which deviates from the usual configuration we've grown accustomed to with Ram trucks.

In fact, the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine is uniquely tailored for its specific role, namely, powering the onboard generator. The generator is mounted directly on the engine.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, front Photo: Ram

663 horses

The combined output is a head-shaking 663 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. This can get the truck from a stop to 97 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, which is astounding for a pickup.

In terms of capabilities, this variant is the most capable of all 1500s. It can tow loads of up to 14,000 lb and accommodate up to 2,625 lb in its bed.

Ram has not specified the electric range, although it explains that it will be possible to gain back 50 miles of range in 10 minutes at a fast charger delivering 145 kW of power.

The total range (electric/gas) is estimated at 1,110 km, which is impressive. We look forward to seeing the consumption data.

The final and complete specifications are still to come.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, profile Photo: Ram

Design of the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

Aesthetically, the Ramcharger model gets the modifications made to the entire Ram lineup, with particular attention to aerodynamics.

The bed and cabin are thus flush to reduce aerodynamic disturbances. The charging port has been placed on the front driver's side quarter panel. When the vehicle is plugged in, the R-A-M logo flashes to indicate the charging status. An audible tone signals that the vehicle is connected and charging has started.

Inside, we can expect the same changes made to the full Ram 1500 range, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, among other updates and upgrades.

The difference is that, with this electrified version, the information it provides is tailored to the vehicle's purpose. Among other things, it can display the charging schedule, estimated time for a full charge, as well as information related to one-pedal driving. In total, nearly two dozen menus will be accessible, ranging from driving aid technologies like adaptive cruise control, active driving assistance and driver drowsiness detection to displaying speed limit signs.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, interior Photo: Ram

Interestingly, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will be equipped with an onboard system offering 7.2 kW of power to the bed. This is exactly the same capacity offered by Ford's Pro Power Onboard system, ideal for plugging in tools on the job site, electronic devices while traveling and more.

Truly, a model that impresses on paper. Of course, we'll need to see it in person, but Ram seems determined to make an impact with this model expected later in 2024.

Finally, the company mentions that for a limited time, consumers can visit RamRev.com to reserve their spot in the queue to pre-order the new Ram 1500 Ramcharger and Ram 1500 REV models.