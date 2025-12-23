Ram is recalling 52,565 heavy-duty pickups in North America due to a problem that could affect both stability control and airbag deployment. This issue is a serious one in that it significantly increases the risk of accidents and injury.

The problem

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the failure stems from the Occupant Restraint Control (ORC) module. That module could go "offline" while the vehicle is in motion.

When that occurs, the electronic stability control (ESC) system may deactivate automatically. Furthermore, the driver’s airbag might not deploy in the event of an impact. Both situations constitute a non-compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Targeted Ram models

The recall affects the following 2025 model-year vehicles:

- Ram 2500 HD

Ram 2500 HD - Ram 3500 HD

Ram 3500 HD - Ram 4500 HD

Ram 4500 HD - Ram 5500 HD

All of these trucks share the same electronic architecture related to the ORC module.

No prior warning

The recall documents specify that there are no warning signs before the ORC module stops functioning. Once the system is offline, several warning lights illuminate simultaneously on the dashboard, notably the airbag, ABS and seatbelt lights. This is a clear signal that the vehicle must be inspected without delay.

The solution

The solution is relatively simple from a technical standpoint: it involves a reprogramming (software update) of the ORC module, with no component replacement required.

As with any safety recall, the work will be carried out free of charge at dealerships. Ram has already informed its network and official letters are expected to be sent to owners around mid-January.

