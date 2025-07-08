The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a new safety investigation on July 3 affecting nearly 1.2 million Ram pickup trucks. Those vehicles had been recalled in 2017 and again in 2018 by Stellantis to resolve a problem related to the transmission.

The affected models include Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 produced between 2013 and 2018, all equipped with a column-mounted gear shifter.

The initial recalls aimed to correct a problem with the shift interlock. The locking pin of the mechanism could become stuck, allowing the transmission to be disengaged from Park mode without a key in the ignition or pressure on the brake pedal, thus creating a rollaway risk.

2014 Ram 3500 | Photo: Ram

Fourteen reports and six injuries reported

Despite the repairs, the NHTSA has received 14 new complaints from owners stating that the problem persists, as well as six incidents that resulted in injuries. The agency now wants to identify the root cause of the defect and assess whether previous recall solutions were truly effective.

Stellantis cooperating, but questions remain

A Stellantis spokesperson confirmed via a statement that the manufacturer is fully cooperating with the investigation. For now, no new recall has been ordered, but the situation raises serious concerns for owners in North America, where Ram’s trucks are popular, particularly in the agricultural and construction sectors.

Canadians who own a Ram truck from the years identified should check if their vehicle was repaired during previous recalls and report any abnormal transmission behaviour.