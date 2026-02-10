Stellantis has issued a recall of nearly half a million 2024-2026 Ram pickup trucks and Jeep SUVs because the trailer brake lights and even the very performance of those brakes could be compromised due to a potentially defective trailer tow module.

The recall targets over 450,000 vehicles in the U.S. as well as 44,696 units in Canada. The affected models are the following:

- 2024-2026 Jeep Cherokee

- 2024-2026 Jeep Wagoneer S

- 2025-2026 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500, 5500

Note that among the models recalled is the just-launched new 2026 Cherokee.

Transport Canada’s recall number is 2026-043.

2026 Jeep Cherokee | Photo: Jeep

The problem

Transport Canada explains that “on certain vehicles, the trailer tow module could fail. As a result, the trailer lights may not work when towing a trailer. This problem could also cause the trailer brakes not to work.” That obviously increases the risk of an accident, especially given that some of the vehicles recalled have very high towing capacities. Brake lights not functioning also poses a clear risk to motorists following in other vehicles.

Stellantis has not specified the precise cause of the issue with the module, but it does say it has not received any reports of accidents related to it.

The solution

Owners will be asked - via a notice sent by email - to bring their vehicles in to their dealership, where the trailer tow module will be replaced.