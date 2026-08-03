Stellantis has announced a large-scale global safety recall covering more than 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks in response to a potential manufacturing flaw in the second-row seat belt restraint system.

The campaign impacts model-year 2019 through 2026 vehicles, making it one of the automaker’s largest safety actions of the year for its flagship truck line.

The vast majority of affected vehicles are in North America, including around 1.27 million units in the U.S., nearly 156,000 in Canada, and 15,000 in Mexico. An additional 75,000 trucks are being recalled across other international markets.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel | Photo: Ram

The problem

According to safety notices issued by the automaker, the core issue stems from improperly secured rear seat belt buckle anchors. Affected trucks may have been assembled with either the centre or driver-side second-row buckle anchor insufficiently attached to the vehicle's body structure. In the event of a collision, an improperly secured anchor could fail to restrain rear passengers effectively, significantly increasing the risk of injury.

Stellantis noted it is aware of one reported injury potentially linked to the defect, though no fatalities have been reported to date.

The solution

Stellantis will soon notify owners of affected vehicles and direct them to schedule an inspection with an authorized Ram dealership. Technicians will examine both second-row buckle anchor attachment points and, if an anomaly is found, properly secure the anchors to the frame structure free of charge.

Owners seeking immediate confirmation can check their vehicle identification number (VIN) through authorized Ram dealers.

Note that newly announced 2027 Ram 1500 models are not impacted by the recall campaign.