Ram Relaunching SRT Banner with Two Performance Trucks

Ram is preparing to please fans of raw power with the rebirth of its SRT (Street and Racing Technology) division. Within three months, the American manufacturer will launch two new performance trucks, including the highly anticipated Ram 1500 TRX equipped with the legendary V8 Hellcat.

The news was confirmed by Ram CEO Antonio Filosa during Stellantis's third-quarter 2025 financial results call.

Performance above all

As the auto industry continues to hit bumps on the road to electrification, Ram has backtracked and moved in a different direction, one that focuses on preserving the power and emotion of the V8 engine.

The new SRT models aim to strengthen Ram's position in the highly competitive high-performance truck segment, dominated by the Ford Raptor and Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. By bringing back the badge and high-powered engines, Ram is recalling that performance is an integral part of its DNA.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX | Photo: Ram

The TRX returns in force

The star of the duo, the Ram 1500 TRX, will make its grand return around January 2026. Under the hood, we will find the same 6.2L supercharged V8 Hellcat, packing 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. A proven configuration that will allow Ram to simplify environmental certification while retaining the model's legendary performance.

The new TRX will adopt Ram's Atlantis electronic architecture, with modernized connectivity and a revised interface. Its style will echo the muscular lines of the 2026 Ram RHO, with a widened body, a prominent air intake and reworked LED lighting.

Inside, Ram promises an interior at the peak of luxury: a 14.4-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch passenger display and massaging seats. And for extreme off-road enthusiasts, the brand might finally offer 37-inch tires, a recurring request from TRX owners.

Ram 1500 RHO | Photo: Ram

A second SRT in preparation

The second SRT model remains a mystery for now, but rumors point to a Ram RHO equipped with a 5.7L V8 HEMI. This version would target purists, those who prefer the roar of a classic naturally aspirated engine to modern supercharging.

The current RHO already uses a 3.0L twin-turbo inline-6 with 540 hp, which is more powerful on paper. However, Tim Kuniskis, the head of Ram, has acknowledged that many customers are still asking for a V8.

A muscular response to the electric era

With these two trucks, Ram is sending a clear message: the V8 is not dead. By betting on performance, sound and character, the brand is gambling that mechanical emotions still have their place in a market increasingly populated by electric vehicles.