Ram has announced the return of the 2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT. The model Ram vaunts as the most powerful internal combustion engine (ICE) pickup truck in the world has also been priced for Canada; and that figure is as headshaking as the output of the powertrain under the hood.

2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT – pricing in Canada

For the Canadian market, the TRX SRT carries a starting MSRP of $144,995 CAD (plus a $2,995 destination charge), bringing the entry price to $147,990.

For those who insist on a rarefied level of exclusivity, Ram offers the Bloodshot Night Edition appearance package ($13,495). The limited variant adds a hand-painted black upper body finish contrasted by a Flame Red centre stripe, unique bodyside graphics, Satin Black beadlock-capable wheels with Satin Titanium rings and a premium cabin treatment featuring red anodized threads woven directly into the carbon-fibre trim.

| Photo: Ram

Powertrain of the 2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT

Under the bulging hood of the 1500 TRX SRT lies a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine tuned to unleash 777 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque. Channeled through a full-time four-wheel-drive system and standard Launch Control, this truck world can rocket from 0 to 96 km/h in a mere 3.5 seconds, on its way to a regulated top speed of 190 km/h.

While the TRX SRT is fully capable of tearing up pavement and generating plumes of tire smoke, its core engineering remains focused on off-road dominance. The truck relies on an advanced Ram Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system paired with Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks. It rolls on massive 35-inch tires, boasts 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and offers an incredible 14.2 inches of rear axle travel to swallow desert and rugged-trail obstacles with ease.

| Photo: Ram

Interior of the 2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT

Conversely, the interior is a palace of high-tech luxury. Standard equipment highlights include:

• 12-way power front seats featuring memory, heating, ventilation, and massage functions;

• Heated and ventilated reclining rear seats;

• Premium leather and suede surfaces accented by red contrast stitching and real carbon-fibre trim;

• A 900-watt Harman Kardon audio system boasting 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer.

The dashboard harbours a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen alongside a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10-inch configurable head-up display. The 2027 model introduces Hands-Free Active Drive Assist (Level 2+) as standard equipment, making it the only gas-powered high-performance off-road pickup in the world — alongside the Ram 1500 RHO — to offer hands-free highway cruising.

| Photo: Ram

2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT – Canadian availability and pricing

This level of absurdity and luxury commands a premium price tag. See above.

Order books are officially open, and the first units are scheduled to charge into select dealerships later this year.