• A new recall affects nearly 800 Volkswagen ID. Buzz EVs in Canada, as well as over 5,600 units in the United States.

Barely a few months after its arrival on the North American market, the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz is already the subject of two safety recalls. An incorrect brake warning light issue and a rear bench seat that is too wide are forcing Volkswagen of America to issue stop-sale orders on 5,637 American units produced between September 2024 and February 2025 at the Hanover plant in Germany.

In Canada, 771 units of the electric van are also being recalled in connection with the brake warning light problem. Volkswagen Canada has not yet confirmed whether the recall for the seat issue will apply to models sold here.

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, steering wheel, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

A brake light that flashes in the wrong colour

The first recall concerns an incorrect display of the braking system: instead of indicating the word "BRAKE" in red, as required by regulations, the dashboard displays it in an amber colour. That violates U.S. and Canadian safety standards and could create confusion in the event of a braking problem.

According to Transport Canada recall #2025-191, issued on April 9, 2025, 771 ID. Buzz vehicles in Canada are affected by the brake prompt light issue.

"A light that's the wrong colour could create confusion and increase the risk of a crash," the official notice reads.

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, third-row seats | Photo: D.Rufiange

A two-seat bench that’s… too wide

The second recall concerns the third-row bench seat, which is only equipped with two seat belts and two headrests, but whose width could theoretically accommodate three passengers. Although VW has not yet confirmed whether this recall will also apply in Canada, this defect violates U.S. federal safety standards because the actual width exceeds the limits allowed for a two-seat bench.

Volkswagen plans to install rigid, unpadded trim parts to physically restrict the usable width.

Updates planned by the end of June

Volkswagen has announced that software updates for the display issue will be available as soon as they are validated, with owner notifications scheduled for June 6th. Physical fixes for the bench seat will follow, with notices sent by June 20th.

The vehicles involved include new and unsold used units. In Canada, the 2025 ID. Buzz is marketed from $77,495 CAD, making it the most expensive VW model offered here.

A second setback for VW's electric range

The new recalls aren’t the first to impact VW’s still-young lineup of EVs. Last fall, the automaker had to issue a stop-sale order on the ID.4 SUV due to defective door handles. Deliveries of that model were able to resume in December.