Volkswagen is recalling 60,490 ID.4 and Audi Q4 EVs in the U.S. due to a problem with the transmission gear selection display. Some of the SUVs may not indicate to drivers that the vehicle is still in neutral. If it’s stopped on slanted ground, the vehicle could move forwards or backwards unexpectedly.

It’s not yet known how many of the EVs are affected in Canada. We have contacted Volkswagen Canada to find out and will update this story when the information is available.

The recall was submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on February 26. It identifies 2021-2023 ID.4 as well as 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-trons as potentially having the defect. The vehicles covered by the campaign were built before October 2023.

2023 Audi Q4 e-tron S Line, display showing the vehicle in P. | Photo: Audi

The problem

The dashboard display might not indicate that the vehicle is in neutral position even if it is. Drivers could leave the vehicle without knowing that, and if the parking brake isn't engaged, the vehicle could roll away.

Which of course represents a risk to bystanders and other road users, depending on where the vehicle is parked.

The fix

A brake control unit has been identified as the source of the problem. A software update has been installed since October 2023 to fix the problem. VW warns, however, that vehicles built before this date remain at risk. Volkswagen is therefore advising owners to visit their dealer for the repair to be carried out, which is of course covered by the warranty.

The company says it informed its dealers before February 25 about the issue, and it will inform all owners by April 25, 2025.