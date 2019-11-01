It's been a while since the Buick Regal has been a subject of discussion, for the simple reason that production of the sedan ended after the 2020 model-year. And of course, for a discontinued model to return to the spotlight, that usually means one thing: Recall.

Sure enough, Buick announced this week it’s calling back to the shop 23,734 Regal sedans from the 2018-2020 model-years to address a software issue affecting the braking system, which could lead to a loss of electronic brake assist under certain circumstances. If this occurs, the brakes would require more force to be applied, which could in a sudden braking situation surprise drivers and lead to an accident.

In Canada, 2,130 models are affected by the recall campaign.

Transport Canada’s website describes the problem thusly:

“On certain vehicles, the electronic brake boost may not work properly when there is a partial or full loss of vacuum-brake assist. As a result, the vehicle may not meet the stopping-distance requirements of Canadian regulations.”

GM says a warning light on the dashboard will signal if the system completely fails. Drivers may also notice an increase in brake pedal resistance. The problem won't render the brakes inoperable, but they will require more force to operate.

General Motors will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM) software updated.