Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Buick Is Recalling 24,000 Regal Sedans to Fix a Brake System Issue

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It's been a while since the Buick Regal has been a subject of discussion, for the simple reason that production of the sedan ended after the 2020 model-year. And of course, for a discontinued model to return to the spotlight, that usually means one thing: Recall.

Sure enough, Buick announced this week it’s calling back to the shop 23,734 Regal sedans from the 2018-2020 model-years to address a software issue affecting the braking system, which could lead to a loss of electronic brake assist under certain circumstances. If this occurs, the brakes would require more force to be applied, which could in a sudden braking situation surprise drivers and lead to an accident.

In Canada, 2,130 models are affected by the recall campaign.

Transport Canada’s website describes the problem thusly:

“On certain vehicles, the electronic brake boost may not work properly when there is a partial or full loss of vacuum-brake assist. As a result, the vehicle may not meet the stopping-distance requirements of Canadian regulations.”

Browse cars for sale available near you

GM says a warning light on the dashboard will signal if the system completely fails. Drivers may also notice an increase in brake pedal resistance. The problem won't render the brakes inoperable, but they will require more force to operate.

General Motors will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM) software updated.

2018 Buick Regal Sportback GS
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2018 Buick Regal Sportback GS

You May Also Like

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors has announced a large-scale recall of some 638,000 Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks and SUVs. On certain models one of the rear wheels could br...

Braking system problem leads to recall of 230,000 GM vehicles

Braking system problem leads to recall of 230,000 GM vehi...

GM is recalling some 230,000 vehicles, including over 19,000 in Canada, due to an issue with the braking system. In all, nine different 2018-2019 models are ...

Ford Recalls a Quarter of a Million F-250s and F-350s

Ford Recalls a Quarter of a Million F-250s and F-350s

Ford is having to recall close to a quarter-million units of its 250 and 350 series HD pickup trucks due to a problem with the drive shafts. The recall targe...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Porsche Confirms New Electric Crossover SUV I...
Article
The 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 stamp
The U.S. Postal Service Is Immortalizing Five...
Article
Shell Will Add 79 More Fast-Charging Stations...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 