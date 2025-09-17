Stellantis is recalling nearly 164,000 Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUVs in the United States. It is not yet known if vehicles in Canada are affected.

The recall affects vehicles produced for the 2022 to 2025 model years.

The problem

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the trim on the driver and front passenger doors could detach, which would create a safety risk.

The solution

Dealers will inspect and replace the door trim if necessary, free of charge for owners.

| Photo: Jeep

Not Jeep’s first recall rodeo this month

This recall comes shortly after another announcement from Stellantis. Earlier in September, the NHTSA indicated that the automaker was recalling some 92,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees in the U.S. due to a software error in the hybrid control module that could cause a loss of power.

Before that, the Wagoneer as well as the Dodge Charger were subjected to a recall over a defect in the parking mechanism that could lead to a risk of rollaway.

NHTSA also looking at the Chrysler Pacifica

Last week, the road safety agency also opened an investigation into around 287,000 Chrysler Pacificas (2017 and 2018 model-years). The suspected problem concerns the electric power steering system, which could fail.