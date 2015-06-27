Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

28,000 2016 Kia Sedona and Sorento Recalled Over Rollaway Risk

Kia is issuing a recall affecting about 28,000 units of the 2016 Sedona minivan and Sorento SUV models. A small percentage of the vehicles being recalled – around 1 percent, according to Kia - are equipped with a defective part within the locking system active when the vehicle’s gear shifter is placed in the Park position, which could allow the gear selector to be moved without the driver applying the brake.

If the lever is moved accidentally and the vehicle is not on flat ground, it could start to roll away.

The recall targets 7,263 units of the 2016 Sedona built between April 27 and June 27, 2015, as well as 20,802 units of the 2016 Sorento built between April 27 and July 9, 2015. In all, then, we're talking about 28,065 models. Kia told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the defect probably affects about 1 percent of the recalled vehicles.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The good news is that the company has already identified the problem, which lies with the shifter locking system and its bracket. These parts keep the transmission locked in “Park” unless the driver applies pressure on the brake pedal. The affected vehicles were built with unapproved components from a third-party supplier. As a result, it is possible to move the gearshift lever out of Park without pressing on the brake pedal, even if the ignition is not on. Kia says there have been no injuries or fatalities related to this issue.

Kia will notify owners by mail beginning October 7, 2022. They will be asked to visit their dealer to have a technician inspect the entire system. They will replace defective parts if necessary. Owners who have already paid to have the problem resolved may receive a refund.

In the meantime, if you own a 2016 Sedona or Sorento, Kia suggests using the parking brake, at all times.

2016 Kia Sedona
Photo: Kia
2016 Kia Sedona

You May Also Like

The 24 Best Family Vehicles in 2021, According to Parents Magazine

The 24 Best Family Vehicles in 2021, According to Parents...

Parents magazine recently came up with is new list of the best family vehicles in 2021. Auto123.com looks at the 24 finest related-people movers on the marke...

Kia to Recall Older Sedona and Sorento Models

Kia to Recall Older Sedona and Sorento Models

Kia is issuing a recall of older versions of older Sedona minivans and Sorento SUVs. The small risk of a short circuit that could spark a fire in the engine ...

Over 37,000 Nissan Pathfinders Being Recalled in Canada to Fix Hood Latch Problem

Over 37,000 Nissan Pathfinders Being Recalled in Canada t...

Nissan has announced a large-scale global recall of over 360,000 Nissan Pathfinders (model-years 2013-2016), including more than 37,000 units in Canada, to a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lincoln's Model L100 concept
Model L100 Concept Showcases Self-Driving Car...
Article
Acura Resurrects the ZDX Name for its First E...
Article
BMW's M Division Is Testing a Four-Motor EV S...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 