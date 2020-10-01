Once again this year, Parents magazine has named its picks for best vehicles when it comes to meeting the needs of families. This year the publication is expanding its list of recommended vehicles to 24 from 20 in 2020. Indeed, the magazine's list includes a few additional categories, though utility models unsurprisingly make up the majority of those included on the honour roll.

- The magazine took into account the safety evaluations carried out by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

- Child seat expert Abbie Patterson, owner of Super Car Seat Geek, tested all types of child booster seats in the models that made Parents’ list of contenders.

- Parents’ resident automotive columnist Rob Stumpf took the wheel of the 35 vehicles that made the semi-finalists’ circle to evaluate braking, steering, acceleration and a host of other parameters.

Here is the list of the 24 best family vehicles for 2021 according to Parents magazine.

Minivans – Best Versatility: Honda Odyssey