Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

The 24 Best Family Vehicles in 2021, According to Parents Magazine

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Once again this year, Parents magazine has named its picks for best vehicles when it comes to meeting the needs of families. This year the publication is expanding its list of recommended vehicles to 24 from 20 in 2020. Indeed, the magazine's list includes a few additional categories, though utility models unsurprisingly make up the majority of those included on the honour roll.

- The magazine took into account the safety evaluations carried out by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

- Child seat expert Abbie Patterson, owner of Super Car Seat Geek, tested all types of child booster seats in the models that made Parents’ list of contenders.

-  Parents’ resident automotive columnist Rob Stumpf took the wheel of the 35 vehicles that made the semi-finalists’ circle to evaluate braking, steering, acceleration and a host of other parameters.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Here is the list of the 24 best family vehicles for 2021 according to Parents magazine.

Minivans – Best Versatility: Honda Odyssey

Honda Odyssey
Honda Odyssey

What Parents liked:

- The third-row sears fold down easily, opening up a large “living” space.
- Power is plentiful from the V6 engine working with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
- The Odyssey is surprisingly manoeuvrable in parking lots.
- Safety features include automatic braking.
- The minivan takes all kinds of car seats in the second and third rows.
- A built-in vacuum!

See also: 2021 Honda Odyssey, 2020 Ford Explorer Earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

See also: Honda Odyssey Getting Updated for 2021

Honda Odyssey, profile
Photo: Honda
Honda Odyssey, profile
Honda Odyssey, first row
Photo: Honda
Honda Odyssey, first row
Honda Odyssey, interior
Photo: Honda
Honda Odyssey, interior

Minivans – Best Handling: Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica
Photo: Chrysler
Chrysler Pacifica

What Parents liked:

- The model has been refreshed for 2021.
- All-wheel-drive system.
- Comfortable ride.
- Strong braking power.
- Can take in four car seats potentially.
- New rear passenger view camera.

See also: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica: 10 Things Worth Knowing

See also: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica pictures

Chrysler Pacifica, interior
Photo: Chrysler
Chrysler Pacifica, interior
Chrysler Pacifica, profile
Photo: Chrysler
Chrysler Pacifica, profile

You May Also Like

Top 20: Best Family Vehicles in 2020, According to Parents Magazine

Top 20: Best Family Vehicles in 2020, According to Parent...

Parents magazine has just come out with its new Top 20 ranking of the best family vehicles in 2020. Auto123.com looks at the finest people movers on the market.

IIHS Announces its Top Safety Pick Award Winners for 2021

IIHS Announces its Top Safety Pick Award Winners for 2021

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has named its 2021 Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ award winners. Auto123 takes a peek at what the U.S...

Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

What are the top 10 compact SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 in terms of sales performance? Using pre-pandemic 2019 sales figures, Auto123 has a countdown for you...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
A Porsche Taycan on the streets of Ottawa
Cars That Make Too Little Noise? Canada Propo...
Article
Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New ...
Article
Volvo Canada Going Green… Even in the Office
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 