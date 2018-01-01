Ford is in a bit of a bind with its latest recall, which concerns certain 2021 model-year (so new-generation) F-150s. These models are experiencing a seat belt issue, forcing the company to recommend that owners not drive their vehicles until the repair is made.

A total of 16,430 units are affected, of which 3,331 are located in Canada. The campaign is limited to Super Cab versions that were built between January 2 and May 27 of this year. This means that Regular Cab and Crew Cab F-150s are not included.

Ford explains that the Super Cab versions are equipped with a different seatbelt system than the others, which is obviously why they’re the only ones being recalled.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

As for the problem itself, the Transport Canada website states that “the driver and/or front passenger seat belts may not be properly routed through the anchor eyelets. As a result, the seat belts may not work as designed in a crash.”

Both Transport Canada and its U.S. counterpart, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), are making the same recommendation to owners not to drive their vehicle until repairs are completed.

Owners of recalled pickup trucks will receive instructions via mail on how to perform a quick seat belt evaluation. If the belt appears to be functioning properly after the recommended inspection, owners are advised that they can drive to the shop for the repair. Otherwise, they are asked to contact a dealer to take appropriate action. Repairs will of course be carried out by the dealer.