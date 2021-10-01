The new generation of the Ford F-150, which hit the market in 2021, has already been recalled seven times for various problems (six are listed on Transport Canada's website). We can add an eighth campaign to that list, with the announcement of new recall of157,036 F-150 trucks to have their wiper motors replaced free of charge.

The problem is due to a manufacturing defect sourced to a supplier. The defective wiper motors could burn out and stop working after only a few months of use. Ford says that, as of mid-February, it had received 758 warranty notifications, but it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Obviously, non-functioning wipers can be a safety hazard, especially in winter. As you might guess, the risk is be greater in regions where rainfall is heavier and winters are more intense.

The recall affects models built at the automaker’s Dearborn plant between Jan. 8, 2020, and March 22, 2021, as well as units assembled at the Kansas City plant from Feb. 12, 2020, to March 22, 2020.