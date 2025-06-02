Ford is issuing a significant recall affecting 29,501 Ford F-150 Lightning units in the United States. The electric pickups could suffer from loss of steering due to a loose nut.

The problem

The issue involves an upper control arm ball joint nut that may not have been sufficiently tightened at the factory, potentially leading to a partial loss of steering. Ford attributes the problem to a misalignment between the tightening tool and the part, which prevented proper tightening of the nut.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the defect could allow the ball joint to detach from the suspension assembly, compromising vehicle control and increasing the risk of a collision.

Owners might experience steering wheel vibrations and hear clicking or clunking noises during suspension movements.

| Photo: Ford

Affected vehicles and production dates

The recall impacts F-150 Lightning trucks assembled between February 15 and April 14, 2025. Although the NHTSA estimates that only about 1 percent of vehicles actually have the defect, the recall is deemed necessary as a precautionary measure. The recall expands on a previous campaign targeting units built between November 2023 and February 2024.

The solution

U.S. owners will receive a notification from Ford between June 9 and June 13, 2025. They will be asked to visit an authorized dealership for an inspection and, if necessary, a replacement of the ball joint nuts. All services will be performed free of charge. Those who have already paid for the repair may be reimbursed upon submission of proof of payment.

A recall for Canadian F-150 Lightnings is expected to be announced soon.