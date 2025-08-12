Ford is recalling 103,107 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. after discovering a problem with the rear axle bolts. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), those bolts could break, causing a risk of power loss or unintended vehicle movement when parked without the parking brake engaged.

Affected models

This recall affects F-150s produced between 2023 and 2025. The NHTSA estimates that about 1 percent of the vehicles may be affected.

It’s not yet known if F-150 trucks in Canada are affected by the problem. For now, no recall has been announced.

The problem

A broken axle bolt can damage the axle hub splines—essential parts that transfer power from the axle to the wheels. Damaged splines can allow the vehicle to roll away even when in "Park" if the parking brake is not engaged, or simply cause a loss of motive power.

In both cases, the risk of an accident is increased.

Warning signs

Ford specifies that if the rear bolt begins to loosen, drivers might hear a clicking sound. If it breaks, a clicking or rattling sound could be heard.

The solution

Dealers will replace the rear axle shaft assemblies on the affected vehicles free of charge.