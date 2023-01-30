Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Almost 383,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs Recalled Over Backup Camera Issue

•    Ford is recalling just under 383,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

•    A problem with the 360-degree rearview camera causes the screen to turn blue and stop working.

•    The Ford Explorer as well as the Lincoln Corsair and Aviator are targeted by the campaign.

Ford is issuing a major recall of 382,759 SUVs due to a problem with the video feed of its 360-degree rearview camera system. The problem affects 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsairs, as well as 2020-2023 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs. 

In the case of the Ford Explorer, the company mentions specifically models built between October 19, 2018 and January 3, 2023. 

In all, we’re talking about 279,700 Explorers, the rest being Lincoln vehicles. 

2020 Lincoln Crosair
Photo: D.Boshouwers
And the problem is not uncommon. As of Nov. 30, 2022, Ford had reported 2,115 warranty claims involving blue images on the rearview camera. The company says it is aware of 17 "minor accidents" resulting from a lack of visibility related to the blue screen, but no reports of injuries. 

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified beginning February 20. Dealers will update the software of the image processing module of the camera system. This will be done free of charge. 

In Canada, 39,674 vehicles are affected by this campaign.

