Ford Continues Unwanted Run of Recalls with Three New Ones

• Ford announces three new recalls affecting nearly 290,000 vehicles.

With 44 recalls since the start of the year – recalls that have affected some 1.5 million vehicles – Ford is far outpacing its competitors. By comparison, second-placed Volkswagen has issued only 12 recalls.

Three new campaigns have now been added to the list, confirming the obstinate persistence of the U.S. automaker’s reliability problems, particularly when it comes to its backup cameras.

Ford Bronco - backup camera | Photo: Ford

Recall #1: Ford Bronco

The first recall concerns 128,889 2022-2023 Ford Broncos, in which the 360-degree camera system may not display the rear image when the vehicle is in reverse, leaving a blue or black screen.

According to U.S. authorities, the failure could be due to corrosion on internal connectors, tin oxide build-up or connector misalignment.

Owners will be notified by mail when parts are available. Dealers will replace the camera with an updated version, featuring gold-plated connectors and improved alignment.

2015 Ford Expedition | Photo: Ford

Recall #2: 2015 Ford and Lincoln vehicles

The second campaign affects 160,729 vehicles, including:

- The 2025 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450

- The 2015 Ford Expedition

- The 2015 Lincoln Navigator and MKC

Here again, it's the rearview camera that's at fault, producing a blurred or absent image. The problem is attributed to fretting corrosion on the terminals, a faulty solder reflow oven traced to a supplier or unauthorized modification of the PCB tooling.

As with the previous recall, the cameras will be replaced free of charge at the dealership.

Dashboard of the 2025 Ford F-150 Platinum | Photo: Ford

Recall #3: 2025 Ford F-150

Finally, a much smaller, less critical recall. 326 2025 Ford F-150s are being recalled for a surprisingly simple reason: a missing airbag warning label on the dashboard.

According to Ford, a damaged network cable in a test station at the Dearborn plant prevented detection of the anomaly. Owners will receive the missing label by mail, while vehicles still in inventory at dealers will be inspected.

A weakened brand image

These recalls are part of a long series of quality issues at Ford, which has been criticized for airbag-related and other problems on the Maverick, Mustang Mach-E and F-Series over the past two years.

Ford has acknowledged failings and committed to improving reliability. But despite the automaker's efforts, production and quality control concerns persist, affecting the group's reputation.