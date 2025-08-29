Ford’s struggles with quality issues continue. In the latest of a series of recalls, the automaker has issued a new one affecting nearly 344,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Two separate campaigns are involved: one related to faulty airbags, the other to electronic control modules.

Ford Ranger | Photo: Ford

Tearing airbags: Over 112,500 Ford Rangers affected

The most serious problem concerns 100,900 Ford Rangers from the 2024-to-2026 model-years; 11,643 units in Canada are affected.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the side airbags can tear upon contact with the B-pillar reinforcements during deployment, leading to premature pressure loss.

• Main risk: Increased danger of serious injury in the event of an accident.

• Discovery of the problem: A safety audit in June revealed that a Ranger had barely passed an ejection mitigation test.

• Proposed solution: Dealerships will install a protective shield between the airbag and the metal reinforcement to prevent tearing.

To date, no incidents or injuries have been reported, but Ford strongly recommends that owners schedule an appointment quickly.

Lincoln Aviator | Photo: Lincoln

Electronic problems: Over 231,300 Explorers and Aviators recalled

The second recall affects 213,121 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Lincoln Aviator SUVs in the U.S., and another 18,266 in Canada. The cause: Body control modules with defective welds.

The potential consequences are numerous:

• Erratic operation of power windows and mirrors

• Failures of interior lighting (trunk light, dome lights, vanity mirrors)

• Problems with USB ports and 12V outlets

• Malfunction of the alarm system and rear defroster

• Possible failure of trailer taillights

• A/C system blowing hot air when set to cool

Ford has identified 21 warranty claims potentially related to this issue.

A solution that raises doubts

The fix proposed by Ford depends on the vehicle's mileage:

• Less than 14,484 km (around 9,000 miles): Automatic replacement of the control module.

• More than 14,484 km: A simple functional check, and replacement only if an anomaly is detected.

Ford claims, based on a Six Sigma analysis, that a vehicle that has exceeded that mileage without issue should not be affected. However, given the multitude of recent Ford recalls, several experts fear that a second recall may be inevitable.

A bad streak for Ford

With more than 800,000 vehicles recalled in a few weeks, Ford is launching multiple corrective campaigns, which could tarnish its already fragile reputation.