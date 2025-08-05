Ford is issuing another major recall, this one for 312,120 vehicles and this time for a problem related to the electronic brake booster system. The recalled vehicles, all from the 2025 model-year, are F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks, as well as Expedition and Bronco, and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

The problem

The issue is related to the electronic brake booster module, which could shut down, either during normal driving or when a driver-assist system is active. If that happens, the power brake system becomes inactive until the module is reset along with the ignition cycle of the vehicle.

The core of the issue is that the electronic brake booster module is sensitive to “normal, but infrequent voltage disturbances”. A momentary drop in voltage, followed by a surge, can cause a spike that leads to the module's motor shutting down.

If a driver experiences this situation, the ABS (Anti-Blocking System) and electronic stability control warning lights will appear on the dashboard, accompanied by warning messages.

The loss of braking power will make the brake pedal harder to press and the vehicle’s travel distance will be longer.

2025 Ford F-150 | Photo: Ford

As of mid-July, Ford was aware of 37 warranty claims related to the problem. The company is also aware of one low-speed accident that was allegedly caused by it.

According to a report from the U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, no injuries or fires have been linked to the glitch.

The solution

A software update for the module is required to fix the issue. Ford plans to begin rolling out over-the-air updates during the month of August. Owners can also choose to go to a dealership to have the fix performed.

Dealers will begin to receive information on August 11th, and notification letters to owners will be sent on August 25th.