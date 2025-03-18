Hyundai Recalls Ioniq 5 N for Brake Issue

• Hyundai is recalling the Ioniq 5 N because the EV’s brakes could malfunction.

Hyundai introduced the N version of its Ioniq 5 electric SUV last year. This performance-oriented variant has been praised by the automotive press for its very high level of performance.

High level, because highly sophisticated. Unfortunately, like many things that rely on technology, the risks of glitches are greater and we have a good example with a new Hyundai recall concerning the Ioniq 5 N. In all, some 2,000 models are recalled, including 429 in Canada.

The problem

The software that manages the left-foot braking function (mainly for track sessions or at least very sporty driving) can malfunction, reducing the performance level of the brakes, which increases the risk of an accident.

The left-foot braking function manages weight transfer while reducing the time required to switch from maximum acceleration (right foot) to maximum braking (left foot). In certain situations, the software error can trigger a depressurization of the anti-lock braking system (ABS), which means it won’t be available when needed.

An ABS system significantly reduces braking distances. If it doesn’t engage, some motorists accustomed to modern systems may find it hard to properly control the vehicle.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Hyundai told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, that it was aware of an accident related to this problem as of February 6, when it filed the recall documents with the agency.

However, the manufacturer stated that it was not aware of any deaths or fires related to the issue.

The solution

On the Transport Canada website, the solution provided reads as follows:

“To reduce the safety risk, Hyundai recommends not to use the LFB feature until the recall repairs have been completed. Hyundai will notify owners by mail and send a wireless over-the-air software update to eligible vehicles to update the integrated electronic brake and vehicle control unit software. Alternatively, you may schedule an appointment to have the update performed at a Hyundai dealership.”